Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1,471.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $186.62 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

