Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.58 Million Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Agora worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of API. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agora by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 554.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 628,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of API stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

