Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.84 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,213 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

