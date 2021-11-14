Marshall Wace LLP Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 467,985 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

UBER opened at $45.12 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

