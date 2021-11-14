Marshall Wace LLP Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMIIU. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in CM Life Sciences II by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in CM Life Sciences II by 0.4% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 930,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter worth approximately $38,313,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth approximately $21,802,000.

CMIIU stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

