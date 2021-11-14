Marshall Wace LLP Has $14.79 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

ALGN stock opened at $687.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $666.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.32. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.71 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

