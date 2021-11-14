Marshall Wace LLP Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Capri worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

