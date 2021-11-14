Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,209,000 after buying an additional 46,344 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $142.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $115.70 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

