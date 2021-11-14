Marshall Wace LLP Invests $13.68 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,399,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.95% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $340,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of LGAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.