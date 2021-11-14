Marshall Wace LLP Invests $15.56 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,499,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,555,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.39% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCRC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

DCRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRC opened at $11.98 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

