Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 75.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,386,000 after buying an additional 198,893 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

