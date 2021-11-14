Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $12.71 Million Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,219,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.65% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 292,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

GCMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

