Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $13.57 Million Investment in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,399,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,566,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 13.75% of Pine Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.

PTOC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

