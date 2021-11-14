Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $13.83 Million Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 44.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE:DDS opened at $328.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $364.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.