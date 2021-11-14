Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $16.73 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

