Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after buying an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.