Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 135,384 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Under Armour worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Under Armour by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.