Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 281,452 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2,398.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,452 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Smith & Nephew worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $2,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.