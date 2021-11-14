Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 37,534 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Floor & Decor worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,138,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,661 shares of company stock worth $27,004,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.44 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

