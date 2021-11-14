Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 80,227 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,227 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Stitch Fix worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 98,543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $33.69 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -336.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

