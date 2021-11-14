Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.35% of Akebia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 972,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 805,695 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AKBA opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.