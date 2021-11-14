Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 1,351,494 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,351,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 10.65% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,626,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

