Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 181,098 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after buying an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

