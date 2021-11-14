Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 327,305 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Invesco worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

