Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Cardlytics worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardlytics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $1,647,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,675 shares of company stock worth $5,707,504. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

