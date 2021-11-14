Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

