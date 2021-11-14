Marshall Wace LLP Sells 162,263 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

