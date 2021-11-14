Marshall Wace LLP Sells 182,974 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Change Healthcare worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

