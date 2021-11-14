Marshall Wace LLP Sells 236,189 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.53 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

