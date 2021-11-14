Marshall Wace LLP Takes $14.24 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 294,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,840 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

