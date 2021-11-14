Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 1,147,163 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 203.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of Annaly Capital Management worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

