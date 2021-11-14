Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 12,312 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT opened at $209.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $169.19 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

