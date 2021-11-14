Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 60,540 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,790.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

