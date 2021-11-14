Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 166,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Datadog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Datadog by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 220.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,882,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,590,273 shares of company stock valued at $385,608,069 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.