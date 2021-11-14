Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 310,515 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 310,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

