Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Triton International worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth $94,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Triton International stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

