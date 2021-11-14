Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 62,026 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 291.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175,585 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,716 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 89,255.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $241.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $242.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

