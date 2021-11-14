Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Viavi Solutions worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 70.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 254.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 87,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

