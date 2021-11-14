Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $15.97 Million Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 298,850 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.68% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

