Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $16.40 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

