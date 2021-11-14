Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.50% of Sage Therapeutics worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.