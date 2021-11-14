Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $18.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,025 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 2.43% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 155,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.41 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $763.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

