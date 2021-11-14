Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Chewy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,845.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

