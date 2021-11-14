Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 312,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,620,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.40% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.