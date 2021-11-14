Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 16,368 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.15% of F5 Networks worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,461 shares of company stock worth $7,881,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $229.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

