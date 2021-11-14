Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 667,146 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 373.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,146 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $23.31 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.