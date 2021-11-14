Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 259,486 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $7,621,063. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

JBL stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

