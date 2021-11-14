Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2,934.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of PVH worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $292,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wedbush started coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

