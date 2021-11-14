Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 10,134 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $184.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

