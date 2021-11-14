Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 3,124,541 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,124,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

